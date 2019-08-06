Researchers record rare fish in Jialang River, bureau says

Staff Writer, with CNA

The Forestry Bureau on Saturday said that a survey of a river originating from the coastal mountain range in eastern Taiwan has found more than 30 migratory species, including the rare blue stream goby.

The bureau in May last year launched a two-year survey of ecological resources in the Jialang River (加塱溪), which runs through Sinshe Village (新社) in Hualien County’s Fengbin Township (豐濱).

Outside researchers commissioned by the bureau have spotted 32 migratory species in the river, the bureau said in a news release.

They found green mitten crabs and Yamato shrimps upstream, pseudograpsus crabs and tennis shrimps midstream, and blue stream gobys downstream, among other species, the bureau said.

The findings point to an “amazing diversity” in the nation’s coastal rivers and are indicative of a “very healthy” environmental system at the river mouth, it said.

Researchers spotted fewer than 10 blue stream gobys in each of their spring and summer field surveys, it added.

The blue stream goby, also known as the red-tailed goby, is endemic to eastern Taiwan and breeds in clean coastal rivers that originate from nearby mountains.