Online platform putting spotlight on local comics

By Wu Po-hsuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Online comics platform Gaea Original is highlighting the creativity of Taiwan’s graphic novels with its free original content, creators and publishers said at the Comic Exhibition in Taipei on Sunday.

The platform, Gaeaoriginal.com.tw, which went online last week, offers the creations of Taiwanese artists across a wide range of genres, Gaea Books Co comics department editor-in-chief Lee Ya-lun (李亞倫) said at a panel.

Eleven book series by Taiwanese artists that showcase the nation’s culture, traditions, religion, geography or unique perspective have been chosen for serialization, she said, adding that the Ministry of Culture would offer grants to creators featured on the Web site.

The platform plans to expand its offerings and collaborate with international partners to promote Taiwanese graphic novels, Lee said.

Manga artist “Lonlon” said she was inspired to create Farewell, Albatross (再見信天翁), a series with birds as its main characters, after reading about the plight of albatross chicks that were dying from eating plastic waste.

She said she worked extensively with the Wild Bird Society of Taiwan during the creative process for research, adding that proceeds from the series’ rights are donated to the society in their entirety.

Wang Chong-ju (王重儒), better known as Chiyou (蚩尤,) said that The Hunt of Souls (狩Soul) would explore Taiwan’s religion and mythology via the fantasy and science-fiction genre.

Creator Youzih (柚子) said Gaea Original would soon publish Possession by the Tiger Lord (虎爺起駕), a story based on the namesake deity in Taiwanese folk religion.

The graphic novel Scenes From a Vanished Alley tells of the efforts to save the films from Taiwan’s Hoklo movie craze, creator Chien Chia-cheng (簡嘉誠) said, adding that more than 2,000 movies were created during the period, of which about 200 were preserved.

The five-day exhibition, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, concluded yesterday.