Archery teacher guilty of murder, dismemberment

Staff writer, with CNA

Chen Po-chien (陳柏謙), a 38-year-old archery instructor, was yesterday sentenced to death after being found guilty of murdering and dismembering a woman in Taipei’s Huashan Grassland (華山大草原) last year, the Taipei District Court said.

Chen was found guilty of murder, theft, desecration and abandonment of a corpse.

His 30-year-old victim, surnamed Kao (高), was one of his students.

The case can still be appealed.

Chen was arrested on June 18, last year and later told police that he had strangled Kao.

Investigators said that the crime took place at about 4am on June 1, when Chen killed Kao at his makeshift studio in a drunken rage after she rejected his sexual advances.

Kao had attended several of Chen’s archery classes and was at a gathering at his studio on the night of the murder, investigators said.

For two days Chen kept Kao’s body in a plastic box in the studio, which was part of a temporary artists’ village at the Huashan Grassland.

He cut the body into 13 pieces, which he then transported on his scooter to the northern slope of Yangmingshan (陽明山), where he disposed of them.

Investigators found most of them, but said that Chen had kept the vagina and left nipple as trophies.

Police launched a search for Kao after her family reported her missing, and Chen was later identified as the main suspect.