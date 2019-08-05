Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Malaysian in coma

A Malaysian man rescued from an Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) harbor on Saturday afternoon was still unconscious yesterday, police said. The 22-year-old, identified by his surname, Chay, has been in a coma since he was pulled from the water, and has been transferred from the island’s medical center to the Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taitung, they said. Doctors in Taichung said the man was at level 3 on the Glasgow coma scale, with 3 being the worst condition and 15 being normal wakefulness. An initial investigation found that Chay, who was at the harbor with friends, got into difficulty after jumping into the water. Chay might have hit his head on a concrete tetrapod, according to his friends’ accounts, but an investigation is continuing, police said. Chay is in Taiwan on a working holiday visa and was working at an inn on Orchid Island, they said.

PHILATELY

Taipei to host 2020 show

One of the largest stamp exhibitions in Asia is to take place in Taipei from Oct. 23 to 26 next year, the fifth time the exhibition will be held in Taiwan. The 38th Asian International Stamp Exhibition is to be hosted by Chunghwa Post and will hopefully give exhibition-goers an understanding of different stamps’ history, geography and culture and inspire the younger generation to collect stamps. The theme of the exhibition is to be “Between Stamp Squares: Taking You on a Trip.” It would invite stamp collectors and philatelists from the 30 member countries of the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately, including from China, to the event, Chunghwa Post said. China did not attend the 2016 exhibition in Taipei, and it is unclear if it would send a delegation to next year’s event. Registration for the show in Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1 opened on Thursday, Chunghwa Post said.

TRAVEL

Philippines popular spot

Taiwanese visitors to the Philippines in June rose by more than 50 percent year-on-year, sustaining the growth that has made the Philippines one of the fastest-growing destinations in Asia for local travelers. A total of 32,019 Taiwanese visited the Philippines that month, up 55.42 percent from the 20,601 visitors in June last year, Tourism Bureau statistics showed. In the first six months of the year, Taiwanese departures to the Philippines rose 30.6 percent from the same period a year earlier to 160,117, making it the third-fastest growing outbound market in Asia — behind Brunei (474.48 percent) and the United Arab Emirates (97.66 percent), which benefit from much lower baselines. Though Taiwanese visits to the Philippines still lagged well behind those to Thailand (406,624) and Vietnam (401,595) so far this year, they exceeded the number of trips to Malaysia (149,756) and were closing in on visits to Singapore (192,092). Taiwan was the Philippines’ sixth-largest source of foreign tourists last year, Philippines Department of Tourism data showed.

EARTHQUAKE

Temblor rocks Hualien

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit Hualien County at 2:25pm yesterday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The quake was centered about 35.9km southwest of Hualien County Hall and struck at a depth of 5km, the Central Weather Bureau’s Seismology Center said. The earthquake’s intensity was highest in Jici Village (磯崎), where it measured 4 on the nation’s 7-tier intensity scale. The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Shueilian Village (水璉) and 2 in Silin Village (西林), the bureau said.