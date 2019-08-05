Warehousing of cigarettes started in 2016: report

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The scheme of holding duty-free cigarette cartons waiting to be smuggled into the nation in an airline warehouse started with a 2016 state visit by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), according to a report by China Airlines (CAL), parts of which became available over the weekend.

The practice of transferring duty-free cigarette cartons out of the airport after the return of a presidential flight was first arranged after Ma’s visit to Central American allies in March of that year, the report said.

National Security Bureau (NSB) personnel and airline crews allegedly developed a practice four years ago known as “goods delivery when unloading an aircraft,” the report said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) ordered the airline to conduct an internal investigation and submit its report by the end of last week.

Prosecutors have withheld the release of much of the report because of their ongoing investigation.

The airline has told its top executive and the manager in charge of Ma’s 2016 presidential flight they would be questioned to verify the circumstances of that flight, CAL officials said yesterday.

Ma’s office yesterday called for a full investigation into the smuggling scandal.

“Since the public wants to know the truth of what took place, we hope the government can conduct a thorough investigation to give the public a full accounting of the case,” it said in a statement.

Preliminary reports suggest that preordered cigarettes and other duty-free goods in excess of the legal limit submitted by people in the official delegations on chartered presidential flights date back to 2006 during then-president Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) second term in office, but CAL’s internal data suggested that such purchases were made on the aircraft and the items were not waiting in the airline’s warehouse.

Ma’s 2016 trip was the first time that NSB personnel colluded with CAL managers to store more than 1,000 cartons of duty-free cigarette in an airline warehouse, with instructions that they be transported on NSB trucks that joined the presidential motorcade as it left the airport after the delegation’s arrival home, bypassing regular security checks and customs clearance, investigators said.

Such a practice is illegal, the ministry said.

In addition, the excess amount of cigarette cartons were never carried on the plane, but left the airline’s warehouse, contravening regulations on duty-free cigarettes and alcohol, it said.

The airline’s report, which tallied data from 2006, showed that more than 40,000 cartons of duty-free cigarettes had been preordered by 26 officials taking part in presidential visits over the past 14 years.

Further investigation is needed, the ministry said.