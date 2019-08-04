Kaohsiung to host global women’s shelter congress

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan is in November to host the fourth World Conference of Women’s Shelters, with 1,500 female representatives from 120 countries participating, according to Taiwanese co-organizer the Garden of Hope Foundation.

The conference, to be held in Kaohsiung from Nov. 5 to 8, is to focus on broadening the function of shelters, ending the abuse of women and cementing partnerships to eliminate violence against them, foundation executive director Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) said.

Participants are to include Dubravka Simonovic, a UN special rapporteur on violence against women; Eve Ensler, an American playwright and feminist known for her play The Vagina Monologues; and Shiori Ito, a Japanese journalist and author of Black Box, a book on being raped and her experiences afterward.

Chi, named director of the Global Network of Women’s Shelters in March last year, said that the conference aims to boost global awareness of the need that abused women have for shelters.

Thirty-six shelters in Taiwan offer accommodation for abused women, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊) said, adding that the conference will hopefully teach Taiwan how to more effectively protect abused women.

From 1997 to 2016, 131,134 reports of female sexual abuse were filed, while the number of domestic abuse cases from 1999 to 2017 increased to nearly 1.66 million, ministry tallies show.