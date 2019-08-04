Doctor warns diabetics about danger of mangoes

By Chen Chien-chih and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Renai Hospital Dali Branch endocrinologist Hsieh Min-huang (謝旻晃) warned about food intake for people with diabetes after a man went into diabetic shock after eating too many mangoes in one day.

The man, surnamed Huang (黃), 63, consumed three or four mangoes in lieu of dinner and woke up the next morning with blurred vision and feeling weak, Hsieh said on Monday last week.

Huang checked himself into the hospital, where examinations showed a blood sugar level of 400 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), or quadruple the normal amount, Hsieh said, adding that insulin and other drugs were administered before the man stabilized.

While Huang did not have a previous diagnosis of diabetes, the condition is known to run in his family, Hsieh said.

People with high blood pressure, blood sugar or blood cholesterol are recommended to have regular check-ups for early detection of diabetes, he added.

Diabetes can lead to disorders of the retina, nervous system, kidneys and cardiovascular system, including heart attacks and strokes, he said.

The prevalence of diabetes is increasing in Taiwan, but many people put themselves at risk by refusing treatment, medication or changes in lifestyle, he said.

Regular exercise, a diet with regular meals and enough fiber, taking all necessary medications and consistent self-monitoring of blood sugar levels are steps that people can take to control diabetes, he said.

Hospital health educator Lin Ching-ching (林靜琴) said that many people with diabetes can enjoy some sweet fruit, as long as consumption is adjusted according to their blood sugar levels and the presence or severity of diabetes.

Those with diabetes are recommended to consult with a nutritionist on foods that are appropriate for their condition, and the quantity of and order in which to eat them during a meal, she said.