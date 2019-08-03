Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

LOTTERY

Special prizes identified

Sixteen receipts issued in the May-to-June period matched the numbers for the NT$10 million (US$318,715) special prize in the Uniform Invoice Lottery, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday. One of the winning invoices was for two drinks at a FamilyMart in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) bought for NT$45, the convenience store said, while 7-Eleven reported that three of the invoices were issued at its stores in Hsinchu County and New Taipei City’s Yonghe (永和) and Banciao districts for purchases of NT$50, NT$56 and NT$85 respectively. Among the 14 winners of the NT$2 million grand prize, three were issued at 7-Eleven stores in Hualien County and Taichung, and one at a FamilyMart in Kaohsiung, the companies said. The winning number for the special prize is 46356460, the Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday last week. The grand prize number is 56337787, while the NT$200,000 first-prize numbers are 93339845, 83390355 and 80431063.

CRIME

Cigarette operation thwarted

Officials on Wednesday seized 167,000 packs of cigarettes worth NT$8.35 million from two Taiwan-registered fishing boats that were allegedly trying to smuggle them into Yilan County, the Coast Guard Administration said on Thursday. Based on a tip-off, a team of coast guard officials in Pingtung and Yilan counties raided a fishing boat that arrived at Nanfangao Fishing Port (南方澳漁港) and was about to unload the untaxed cigarettes from two other fishing vessels. Officials found 167,000 packs of untaxed cigarettes on the two other boats for a total of 334 boxes, officials said. The cigarettes were four Chinese brands. Three people were arrested, including the captains of the boats, who were later sent to the district prosecutors’ office for questioning.