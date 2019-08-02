Heat wave may have killed 20,000 fish

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Government officials on Monday said that a heat wave was likely to blame for the deaths of an estimated 20,000 fish in Kinmen County’s Jyuguan Lake (莒光湖).

The oceanfront saltwater lake in Jincheng Township (金城) is popular with tourists for its scenery and recreational fishing.

After dead and dying fish were seen early on Monday, maintenance staff and officials from the Fisheries Research Institute and the Environmental Protection Bureau went to investigate.

A heat wave affecting the island had probably disrupted the air-water exchange in the lake and suffocated the fish, institute specialist Li Chin-chao (黎錦超) said, adding that a dozen species were found dead, including mullet, perch, bream and spotted scat.

The last mass fish die-off in the lake occurred two years ago, while high temperatures have killed fish nationwide, he said.

Aerating pumps could keep fish in artificial lakes alive during heat spells by adding oxygen to the water, but Lyuguan lacks such equipment, he said, adding there is no known method for preventing heat-related fish deaths in nature.

Bureau officials agreed with Lin’s assessment, saying that the water temperature reached 35.5°C, which could have lowered the oxygen level to an amount deadly to fish.

The daily temperature in the county has fluctuated between 32°C and 34°C from Tuesday last week to Monday, Central Weather Bureau Kinmen County observatory chief Tsao Hung-chia (曹嘉宏) said.