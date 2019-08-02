Temple seals bell, drum for ghosts

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

Fengtien Temple (奉天宮) in Chiayi County’s Hsinkang Township (新港) on Wednesday sealed its bell and drum in preparation for Ghost Month — the seventh month of the lunar calendar, which began yesterday.

On the first and last days and the 14th and 15th of each month on the lunar calendar, the bell is rung and the drum is beaten as a sign of respect for the gods, temple chairman Ho Ta-huang (何達煌) said.

However, during Ghost Month, the practice is forbidden to avoid scaring the ancestors and ghosts who are visiting from the underworld, said Ho, who led the ritual.

The tradition of sealing the bell and drum has existed for hundreds of years, he said, adding that it originates from when the temple was in the county’s Bengang (笨港) area and demonstrates Matsu’s benevolence.

The ritual began in the morning with a scripture recital and prayer for the gods to ward off disaster and to protect believers, the temple said.

After the bell and drum are sealed, the temple also stops lighting firecrackers and reciting scriptures for the entire month, it said.

The bell and the drum are to be unsealed on the morning of the first day of the eighth month on the lunar calendar, which is Aug. 30 this year, the temple said.

The temple is to host ceremonies from Monday to Wednesday next week to help people remove bad luck and pray for blessings.