Resort in oldest military village opens in Penghu

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

The Penghu Bay Resort opened yesterday on the site of the former residential area for military families that might have been the nation’s oldest.

Juguang New Village (莒光新村) was established during the Japanese colonial era. However, the military housing was built later, in three stages, by the National Women’s League using bluestones, slates, coral stones and wooden pillars, the Penghu County Government said.

The compound’s 80 units housed the dependents of officers and soldiers serving in the Penghu Defense Command, it said.

The site is near popular attractions such as Magong Port (馬公港), Guanyin Temple (觀音亭), Jinguitou Fortress (金龜頭砲台), Duxingshi Village Culture Park (篤行十村) and Chang Yu-sheng Memorial Museum (張雨生故事館), it said.

The village was returned to the county government a decade ago by the command along with Zhongzheng Hall (中正堂).

The county government in 2017 signed a rehabilitate-operate-transfer agreement with Hsin Jui International Development Co to create the resort.

The village is an ideal place to relax with historical, cultural and natural attractions, while Zhongzheng Hall retains the collective memory of residents who used to watch movies there, Penghu County Executive Officer Chen Kao-liang (陳高樑) said.

He was joined at the opening ceremony by county Economic Affairs Department Director Lu Chun-tien (盧春田), Yilan County Deputy Commissioner Lin Chien-jung (林建榮), Penghu Bay Resort chairman Liu Kuei-fu (劉貴富) and others, who enjoyed a performance by Chen Hung-ming (陳宏銘) and other singers before touring the facilities.