Simon Chang chosen to lead Han’s team

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Former premier Simon Chang (張善政) yesterday said that he has accepted Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) presidential nominee Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) invitation to lead his advisory team, adding that he would recommend replacing the so-called “1992 consensus” with “one China according to the Constitution, while prioritizing Taiwan (憲法一中，台灣優先).”

Chang during an interview with Pop Radio confirmed that he would be convener of Han’s advisory team to help the Kaohsiung mayor plan his platform for next year’s presidential election.

Asked what advice he plans to offer Han, Chang said that the KMT should change its approach to cross-strait relations from the “1992 consensus” to “one China according to the Constitution, while prioritizing Taiwan.”

Since China wants “one China” without each side having its own interpretation of what that means, the KMT can simply say “one China according to the Constitution,” while adding that Taiwan is a priority, he said.

The new term would be “more neutral” than the “1992 consensus,” which has come to be associated with Beijing’s “one country, two systems” proposal, he said.

“I agree that the ‘1992 consensus’ helped facilitate cross-strait exchanges during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) time, but the term is no longer appropriate,” he said.

If Han wants to convince voters that the KMT would be different with him as president, he must stop using the “1992 consensus,” he added.

He would also urge Han to promote policies that would markedly improve the lives of young people, Chang said.

They should include policies to build social housing in areas near schools and workplaces, as well as programs to enhance industries with a high percentage of young employees, such as e-commerce and digital media, he said.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has won the support of many young voters by taking a hard line on issues related to national sovereignty, but Han could counter that by proposing policies that would substantially benefit young people’s lives, he added.

Asked why he is willing to support Han despite having launched an independent presidential bid in February, Chang said that he planned to run for president because he was unhappy with Tsai’s governance.

He was delighted that Han and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) joined the KMT’s primary, as both are nontraditional politicians and either would have a higher chance of being elected than himself, he said.

If joining the advisory team means that Han would take his advise on national affairs, “why not do it?” he said, adding that he would be happy to contribute to a greater cause.

If Han is elected, he would be free to recruit anyone he wants to join the Cabinet, he said, adding: “I would be happy just being a farmer in Hualien.”