HAN FANS: Why Han Kuo-yu appeals to people who do not have time for the political ‘elite’

Over the years, Tina Chang (張小玲), 62, has developed a distaste for Taiwan’s political elite, who she believes think only of themselves, rely on a small circle of close aides and are more talk than action. This time, the Taipei resident is backing “a man of the common people” for next year’s presidential election.

With a bachelor’s degree and her own company, Chang does not fit the stereotype that Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) supporters are less educated, working-class people, although her age confirms most analysts’ observations that Han’s supporters tend to be middle-aged or older.

According to a survey released on July 17 by the green-leaning Cross-Strait Policy Association, Han has the most support among people with a junior college degree (53.3 percent) and those aged 60 to 69 (44.6 percent).

His support is worst among people with a higher or graduate degree (28.6 percent) and those in the 20-to-29 age group (28.3 percent).

However, Chang does list many of the reasons so-called “Han fans” often cite for their seemingly unwavering support for the mayor, who is representing the opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) in the presidential race against President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Humility, use of plain language and displays of affection are things she likes about Han, Chang said.

“He has also exhibited genuine care for the socially disadvantaged and people at the grassroots level, unlike those political elites who only pay lip service,” she said.

Since Han in November last year became the first KMT candidate to win the Kaohsiung mayoral race in 20 years, defeating his DPP opponent by 9.07 percentage points, political analysts have been scratching their heads and trying to understand Han fans — a force believed to have played a critical role in the mayor’s meteoric rise from a political nobody to a formidable presidential candidate in less than a year.

The term “Han fans” carries negative connotations, owing much to their perceived fanatical loyalty.

Many, including KMT politicians, have fallen victim to cyberharassment from self-proclaimed Han fans.

However, beneath the surface of their fanatical behavior there seems to lie a shared sense of disappointment, or even resentment, against Taiwan’s political elite.

That could explain why Han’s success in branding himself as a “man of the common people” has worked magic for a politician with relatively little prior public service experience.

Han says he was the opposite of a model student growing up.

He talks about the part-time jobs he worked to support himself while at college.

He also often mentions the time he was unemployed for 17 years after reaching the peak of his political career in his early 30s, after having become one of the nation’s youngest lawmakers in 1993.

The mayor has successfully set himself apart from the nation’s current and former governing “elite,” who have been criticized for being out of touch and their unpopular policies.

The four presidents Taiwan has had since 1988 all held a bachelor’s degree from NTU, the top-ranked university in the country. Aside from former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), the other three also obtained degrees overseas.

By comparison, a political anomaly such as Han radiates hope in the eyes of Lo Chen-chung (羅振中), who only possesses a high-school diploma and started his business from scratch in the 1990s.