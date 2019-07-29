Airport firm eases rules to attract bidders to project

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Co and the architects responsible for building a third terminal at the airport have offered better conditions to attract contractors to the project, which has stalled due to a lack of bidders.

In its latest briefing to contractors on Thursday, the company proposed adjustments to the bidding conditions for the construction of the building to address contractors’ concerns over the largest public infrastructure project undertaken in Taiwan since the 1970s.

The company has increased the project’s flexibility by offering bidders private consulting sessions and allowing them to propose other feasible ways to carry out the project based on construction capacity.

It also made public the budgets for separate construction items — which is uncommon in standard tendering, as normally only total budgets are released — to give bidders a better idea of the project’s parameters.

The revisions came after three unsuccessful tenders for the main terminal building project since last year, which led to a budget increase earlier this year from NT$74.7 billion (US$2.4 billion) to NT$78.9 billion, and an extension of the deadline from next year to 2023.

The company has tried to divide the work into smaller parts to make the tenders more appealing, but without success.

To ease concerns, it offered other financial incentives, such as cutting fines related to delays in bidders’ contract performance from 0.1 percent to 0.015 percent of the contracted price per day.

Taiwanese company CECI Engineering Consultants Inc, which has partnered with the British architectural firm Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners to design the new terminal, has said the team is willing to simplify the design as much as possible.

The team is also considering, although reluctantly, replacing the building’s signature ceiling — a wavy design dubbed “the cloud.”

“It would be a pity if the cloud is removed,” CECI executive Wei Yun-lu (魏雲魯) said, as it would cost NT$1.6 billion, or about 5 percent of the NT$34 billion civil engineering work.

Minister of Communications and Transportation Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Monday last week said that as the budget for the project was raised earlier this year, the company “should conduct a performance review to work toward changing the design.”

Wei said the team is willing to cooperate, but added that as more elements are removed, floor area would shrink and it would be difficult for the terminal to live up to expectations that it will turn the airport into a world-class aviation hub.

The British company was chosen in November 2015 as the architects for the project, which would increase the airport’s passenger capacity by up to 20 million annually, and work began in 2017.

Last year, passenger volume at the airport reached 46.5 million, far exceeding the 35 million passengers the two existing terminals were designed to handle.