INTERVIEW: How the Ministry of Justice is making improvements

Liberty Times (LT): Can you detail the steps toward judicial and legal reform the Ministry of Justice has taken since you assumed the role of minister about a year ago?

Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥): After I assumed office, I asked my colleagues to be passionate and have a sense of purpose regarding their work, and to respond positively to the public’s expectations. My standards for moral integrity are also incredibly strict.

To improve the quality of case work and pass on experience, I proposed the idea that [prosecutors] should first have second-trial experience before returning to the first-trial court to be promoted to lead prosecutor.

As a result, the practice of transferring first-trial prosecutors to the second-trial court was restored in the hope that after two years of second-trial experience, they would return to the first-trial court to be promoted to lead prosecutor. Henceforth, rotations between the first and second trials will become commonplace, and there will be no such thing as promotions. This is a huge step in personnel reform.

Drunk-driving cases where a person is killed continue to happen. The government must take action and declare its determination to the society. It amended the law to give the strictest punishment. Although in the end the Legislative Yuan did not pass [the amendments to treat such cases] as “homicide of uncertain intent,” penalties for repeat [driving under the influence] offenders who cause the death of another person have been toughened; they can be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison.

To address the frequent reports of child abuse, the Ministry of Justice has also proposed draft amendments to increase the penalties for child abusers.

To encourage and protect people who report corruption, the Ministry of Justice completed a draft whistler-blower protection act that covers the public and private sectors. With “good protection, heavy penalties” as its principle, the draft act has already passed a review by the Executive Yuan and is in the process of being sent to the Legislative Yuan for review.

In the past few years, there have been multiple incidents where the accused in a major case has escaped after being released on bail, severely damaging the judiciary’s authority. Legislative amendments have been passed to allow prosecutors or judges to order bailed defendants to wear electronic ankle monitors, stopping escapes from happening by strictly monitoring them using technology.

LT: Previously, the Ministry of Justice seldom participated in international affairs, but over the past year it seems to have been very active on that front. What are your thoughts on international judicial cooperation?

Tsai: I believe international judicial cooperation can, when the diplomatic situation is difficult, help achieve a breakthrough, because no country should be opposed to cooperating to fight transnational crime.

After I took on the role of minister of justice, Taiwan on Feb. 27 signed an agreement on the transfer of convicted offenders and cooperation in the enforcement of penalties with the Kingdom of Eswatini. This was the first agreement on the transnational transfer of convicted offenders signed between Taiwan and an African nation. Soon, Taiwan is also to sign a mutual legal assistance treaty [MLAT] with a South Pacific ally.