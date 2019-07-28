Lu Jiang students given say about their own uniforms

By Liu Hsiao-hsin and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The first students to attend Lu Jiang International School in Changhua County’s Lugang Township (鹿港) are to help decide the design of their school uniforms.

The school is the county’s first public bilingual school and has elementary and junior-high classes, with the latter to open next month.

Draft regulations on junior-high school dress code policies proposed by the Ministry of Education allow students to take part in discussions over school policy, Lu Jiang principal Huang Chun-wei (黃俊偉) said.

As it is a newly established school and because of the significance of its first graduating class, the school is to invite students to discuss the designs of their school and gym uniforms, Huang said.

Parents and teachers would also contribute to the discussion, he said.

The school has designed shirts for students to wear when the semester begins to mark the historic moment, Huang said.

Eighty-one students are enrolled in the class that is to be the first to graduate from the school, with 80 from Changhua County and one from South America, he said.

Each week, they are to attend 10 classes, with six to be taught in English and Chinese by Taiwanese teachers and four to be taught in English by foreign teachers, Huang said.

Admission from the county was determined by lottery, he said, adding that teachers exchanged ideas and opinions with the students and their parents, he said.

The incoming students have taken language exams to give teachers an understanding of their proficiency and information to prepare course materials, he said.

The school has seven faculty and staff members.

The first phase of construction on the campus has been completed.