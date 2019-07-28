Nanguan attractions the focus of Tainan map

By Wu Chun-feng and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Tainan’s Gueiren District (歸仁) Office on Wednesday released a map highlighting nearly 120 tourist destinations in the city’s Nanguan (南關) area.

The area — which covers Gueiren, Rende (仁德), Guanmiao (關廟) and Longci (龍崎) districts — is known for its guanmiao noodles — which are handmade, sun-dried and sliced — as well as pineapple cakes and free-range chickens.

The map features attractions such as the Taiwan Railways Administration’s Baoan (保安) Station, Chimei Museum, Nioupu Borough’s (牛埔) Dream Lake (夢幻湖), Singuang (新光) community’s Beiliao Painted Village (北寮老街彩繪村), the Ten Drum Culture Village (十鼓仁糖文創園區), the Thousand Buddha Bodhi Temple (千佛山菩提寺) and the Cijia Floriculture Area (七甲花卉區).

It also provides information on accommodation, eateries and souvenir shops, as well as suggested itineraries for one or two-day visits.

This is the first map created for the region, the office said.

Four thousand copies, which were printed by the office, have been distributed to the districts in the region, it said.

Copies of the map would also be available at the city’s annual sugar apple festival, which is usually held in August.

The four districts are connected by geography and history, the office said.

During the Japanese colonial area, it was part of Sinfong County, which was renamed Hsinfong District (新豐) after World War II, it said.

The region offers a rich variety of produce — including sugar apples, flowers, pineapples and bamboo shoots — as well as products such as guanmiao noodles, bamboo charcoal and bamboo-weaved items, it said.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that he values the development of tourism in the city.

The Tainan Bureau of Civil Affairs has helped promote local industries, the office said.

Through the map, the office hopes to create new opportunities for the region, it said.