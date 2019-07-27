Ministry center at UMY in Indonesia to promote links

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Education on Thursday opened a Taiwan Education Center at the Muhammadiyah University of Yogyakarta (UMY) in Bantul, Indonesia, to provide students with information about studying in Taiwan.

It is the third such center Taiwan has opened in Indonesia.

To increase the enrollment by Indonesian students at universities in Taiwan and promote the visibility of the nation’s tertiary education, the ministry has established centers at Krida Wacana Christian University in Jakarta and Universitas Airlangga in Surabaya.

UMY president Gunawan Budiyanto said he was pleased to see Taiwan set up an education center at the university.

UMY maintains longstanding cooperative ties with many universities in Taiwan and its students will now be able to obtain first-hand information about studying there, Budiyanto said.

He also expressed hope that UMY and the center would promote academic exchanges to make the university an international education hub in Central Java.

UMY is a private university in Yogyakarta under the affiliation of Muhammadiyah, the second-largest Islamic organization in Indonesia.

Representative to Indonesia John Chen (陳忠) thanked UMY for supporting the center’s establishment.

The focus would be on promoting Taiwan’s high-quality tertiary education and Chinese-language teaching in Central Java, while also assisting Indonesian institutions at all levels to offer Chinese-language courses, Chen said.

It would boost efforts to recruit Indonesian students to study in Taiwan and enhance academic exchanges between the two countries, he said.

At the opening ceremony, Ou Shu-fen (歐淑芬), who heads the education division at the Representative Office of Taiwan in Jakarta, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Gunawan to enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

In the 2018-2019 academic year, 11,812 Indonesian students were studying in Taiwan, making the country the fourth-largest source of international students, the office said.

The establishment of the Taiwan Education Center would help attract more Indonesian students, increase Taiwan-Indonesia exchanges and further build the brand and reputation of “Study in Taiwan,” the office said.