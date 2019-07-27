Center challenges disabled people in the pool

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Every summer, the Hsinchu branch of the Eden Social Welfare Foundation — which was founded to serve people with disabilities — arranges for those in its care to go swimming, saying it believes that such activities help promote health and self-esteem.

Some, like A-yu (阿玉), said they have come to look forward to July and August, when the center in the city’s East District (東) runs the swimming program.

The 60-year-old A-yu went into the center nine years ago after her brother said that he was no longer able to care for her on his own due to his age.

A-yu has epilepsy and moderate intellectual disability.

It was at this time that A-yu had her first swimming lessons, center director Chang Kui-kui (張貴貴) said.

With the aid of the center’s occupational therapist and swimming coaches, A-yu was gradually able to walk in the pool and even participate in group activities, Chang said.

Occupational therapist Yang Pei-hsuan (楊沛璇) said that swimming not only helps people combat the summer heat, but also strengthens the physical functions of people with physical or mental disabilities.

These activities help increase the metabolism rates for the individuals at the center, as well as increasing muscle mass, Yang said.

They also increase confidence and their ability to interact with others, Yang said.

Liu Ming-li (劉名利), a coach with swimming school chain Itoman, said that he has been working with the center for more than nine years and feels that swimming helps physically disabled people make good progress with their limb movements.

“I am proud to be a part of an effort to help them build confidence,” Liu said.