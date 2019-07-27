VP lauds anti-trafficking efforts

Staff writer, with CNA

Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Thursday lauded Taiwan’s efforts to eliminate transnational human trafficking, underscoring the nation’s core values of democracy, freedom and human rights.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) attaches great importance to human right issues and Taiwan’s efforts to clamp down on human trafficking have been recognized by the US Department of State, Chen said at the opening of a two-day international workshop organized by the National Immigration Agency.

Last month, Taiwan was given “Tier 1” status by the State Department in its Trafficking in Persons Report, marking the 10th consecutive year the nation has obtained the highest ranking in the report, which tracks the efforts of governments to defeat human trafficking by meeting the minimum standards for the elimination of human trafficking as stipulated by the US’ Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

Taiwan’s efforts to eradicate human trafficking can be dated back to 2006, when Tsai as vice premier promulgated a program to wipe out the crime, Chen said.

The nation’s performance has increasingly gained international recognition over the past 13 years, he said.

“Keen to protect its core values of freedom, democracy and human rights, Taiwan is willing and able to take part in international collaboration to address emerging issues of global concern,” he said.

About 250 government officials and experts from 40 countries attended the workshop, including Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) and Kim Jong-chul, a South Korean human rights attorney devoted to ensuring justice for victims of human trafficking, and the protection of immigrants and minorities.

Hsu told attendees that Taiwan always does its utmost to eradicate cross-border human trafficking and focuses its efforts mainly on the “four P’s” — improving prosecution of human traffickers, protecting people affected, preventing human rights abuses and people trafficking, and cementing solid partnerships with other countries to combat human trafficking.

Officials, including Chen, Hsu, Kim and American Institute in Taiwan Deputy Director Raymond Greene, posed for photographs with mock swords and shields bearing the words “Prosecution,” “Protection,” “Prevention” and “Partnerships” in a symbolic gesture of their commitment to the principles.