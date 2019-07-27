High Court upholds 14-year term for online vendor

Staff writer ,with CNA

The Taiwan High Court on Thursday upheld a guilty conviction sentencing an online vendor to 14 years in prison for fraud.

Pu Nien-tzu (蒲念慈), 40, was found guilty of 439 counts of fraud involving hundreds of victims who made purchases from her on Facebook.

Pu sold discounted home appliances, computers, cellphones, department store gift vouchers, maternity/infant care products and luxury automobiles on Facebook from 2014 to late 2016, according to the ruling.

As the product prices on her Web sites were 30 to 50 percent lower than market prices, many people across the nation purchased items from Pu, it said.

However, they said that Pu often missed delivery dates, failed to give refunds and eventually disappeared altogether.

After news that she went into hiding went viral, authorities were inundated with fraud accusations against her.

Pu, accompanied by her lawyer, turned herself in and was charged with fraud.

The Taipei District Court in August 2017 found her guilty of swindling 439 people out of NT$251.67 million (US$8.1 million).