Executive Yuan approves draft for elderly workers

The Executive Yuan yesterday approved a draft bill to promote employment for middle-aged and elderly people that would grant employers the right to hire people aged at least 65 on fixed-term contracts.

The bill defines middle-aged as people aged 45 to 65 and elderly people as those aged 65 or above.

The rules would apply to Republic of China nationals and foreigners who have residency through marriage.

Employers must not discriminate based on age without a valid reason, the proposed bill says.

Discrimination refers to disadvantageous actions taken against a job applicant or employee pertaining to their employment, promotion, training, wages and benefits, retirement or dismissal, the draft bill says.

Employers found to have contravened this rule would face a fine of between NT$300,000 and NT$1.5 million (US$9,651 and US$48,255), it says.

An employer that retaliates against a middle-aged or elderly employee who files a grievance over discrimination would be subject to a fine of between NT$20,000 and NT$300,000, it says.

The Ministry of Labor would establish a “retired talent database” to help companies find workers, while central and local labor authorities are to provide guidance for companies to redesign the responsibilities of positions held by middle-aged or elderly employees, the draft bill says.

Employers that make preparations to rehire an employee a year before they reach retirement age would be eligible for subsidies, it says.

The bill was introduced in light of the nation’s shrinking labor force due to a low birthrate, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said.

Elderly workers are valuable, as they have more experience than younger people, so the government hopes that they can rejoin the workforce to meet national development needs, Su said.

The nation has about 280,000 people aged 65 or older who have been hired by the private sector and the bill hopes to increase that number through subsidies, Deputy Minister of Labor Lin Ming-yu (林明裕) said.