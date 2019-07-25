Chunghwa Post ATMs down for hours

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Chunghwa Post automatic teller machines (ATM) nationwide went down for almost two hours yesterday morning, due to a problem with a bug-fixing program, the company said.

The malfunction also left computers at postal service counters unable to connect to the company’s main frame, while customers were unable to access postal services online.

The error disrupted operations at 1,298 post offices and 3,213 ATMs nationwide, the company said.

It activated its emergency response mechanism, which allows employees to continue operating on computers offline.

All services resumed normal operations at 10:25am, about two hours after the problem started, the company added.

Chunghwa Post associate manager Kuo Chun-yang (郭純陽) said that the company had begun replacing old applications with upgraded technology on Tuesday night and that testing on the new applications went smoothly until the morning.

Ahead of Tuesday’s night’s testing, the company had conducted a one-month test on the application upgrade, which did not encounter any problems, Kuo said.

The reason for yesterday’s malfunction would be investigated, Kuo added.

Chunghwa Post experienced similar connectivity difficulties last year and in 2017, due to compatibility issues and insufficient resources with its main frame.

However, the most severe problem occurred on May 3, 2004, when its system was attacked by the computer virus “Sasser,” which left more than 1 million customers unable to wire money from post offices to other institutions.