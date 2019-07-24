No more special customs for officials on state visits

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday ordered government officials returning from state visits to go through regular customs clearance, except in cases when sensitive national security matters are involved.

Tsai’s directive came in the wake of allegations that National Security Bureau (NSB) officials tried to smuggle cigarettes into the nation, including at least one member of her security detail who returned with Tsai on Monday from her state visit to the Caribbean.

During a meeting with Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊) and National Security Council Secretary-General David Lee (李大維), Tsai said government agencies should cooperate with the investigation into the smuggling allegations, as well as launch an internal probe to ascertain how widespread such actions might be, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

Tsai said that there should be a thorough assessment of whether privileged customs clearance is being abused, the office said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said none of its employees have been implicated in its preliminary probe into the case.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus also held a news conference to call for Tsai to apologize for the scandal, investigate the incident and hold those culpable accountable.

“Tsai should apologize for such a massive loophole in national security and for the scandal,” KMT caucus whip William Tseng (曾銘宗) said.

If the government fails to take such action, Tseng said that he would assemble a group under the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee to subpoena files and release them to the public.

KMT Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) also called for the facts to be released, an apology from Tsai and a complete reshuffle of the NSB.

The Financial Supervisory Commission should also follow the money to piece together “the criminal network,” Lai added.

Customs Administration Deputy Director-General Peng Ying-wei (彭英偉), who was invited to speak at the KMT news conference, said that the matter is being handled by the Ministry of Justice and authorities would get to the bottom of the alleged smuggling racket.

The Customs Administration and the NSB would also reassess the regulations covering privileged customs clearance for government officials and make changes if necessary, Peng added.

Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan