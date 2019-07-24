Premier urges truck drivers to install vision assistants

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday urged owners of large motor vehicles to take advantage of a government subsidy program to install driver sight assistance systems.

Su made the remarks when inspecting the Shilin branch of the Taipei Motor Vehicle Office to see how officials have been promoting a government policy that requires vision assistance systems to be installed on large vehicles.

Su said he was dissatisfied with the slow implementation of the policy, which is to be included as a component of vehicle inspections from Jan. 1 next year.

“In the past five years, there have been 1,500 accidents involving large vehicles. Many people have died because of drivers’ blind spots and blind spots caused by the difference in [turning] radius between inner wheels,” Su said.

“As such, the government has amended the relevant regulations to require all large motor vehicle owners to install a driver vision assistance system,” he said.

However, of the approximately 220,000 large motor vehicles, 140,000 have yet to install such devices, he said, adding that only 65 percent of government-owned vehicles have such devices.

No motor vehicle office should allow large vehicles to operate without first installing a sight assistance device, Su said.

The government is still subsidizing the purchase of such devices, Su said, urging drivers to quickly take advantage of the program.