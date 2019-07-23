Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

AGRICULTURE

Ducks culled in Changhua

More than 1,500 ducks were culled on Sunday at a farm in Changhua County, which was confirmed to be infected with avian flu, the Changhua Animal Disease Control Center said. The Animal Health Research Institute on Saturday confirmed the presence of the highly pathogenic subtype H5N2 avian flu virus at the farm, which led to the culling of 1,531 ducks, followed by disinfection of the farm and surrounding areas, center director Tung Meng-chih (董孟治) said. To prevent the virus spreading further, county personnel have been carrying out checks at local poultry farms since July 12.

SOCIETY

Students win science golds

Taiwanese students won three gold medals and one silver at the International Biology Olympiad in Hungary, finishing fourth overall, the Ministry of Education said. Taiwan was represented by four high-school students who were selected and trained by Cheng Jiin-tsuey (陳錦翠), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University’s department of biological sciences, and 19 other professors. The team finished fourth behind China, South Korea and Hungary at the event, which began on July 14 and ended on Sunday in Szeged, the ministry said in statement. In the individual category, Tseng Chih-chen (曾治蓁) of National Taichung First Senior High School finished 12th, the best performance by a Taiwanese student, the ministry said. It would grant each of the gold medal winners NT$200,000, while each of the silver medal winners would receive NT$100,000, the ministry said. Since Taiwan began participating in the event in 1999, it has won 61 gold, 20 silver and three bronze medals, ranking fifth for the history of the olympiad.