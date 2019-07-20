Most say ‘fake news’ not free speech, poll shows

By Peng Wan-hsin / Staff reporter

Most respondents disagreed with the statement that “fake news is a part of freedom of speech, so the government should not take action against it,” survey results released yesterday by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy showed.

Asked if they agreed with the statement, 80.5 of respondents said that they did not, while only 14.7 percent said that they did.

Meanwhile, 91.7 percent of people said that disinformation could affect the judgement of its recipients when it comes to public affairs, with 68.7 percent saying that people could fall victim and become misinformed about such issues.

In addition, 65.7 percent of respondents said that disinformation would “seriously hinder” the development of Taiwanese democracy.

The results suggest that most people believe that the government should moderately clamp down on misinformation, foundation chief executive officer Fort Liao (廖福特) said.

In democratic societies, the media should be allowed to operate freely, but if the media itself is manipulated, particularly by an authoritarian regime that aims to harm Taiwan’s democracy and freedom, “then the role of media becomes different from that defined by press freedom as we understand it,” he said.

Taiwanese media firms should operate independently and not be manipulated, Liao said, adding that this matters more than their political leanings.

About 57 percent of respondents said that they were willing to fight to defend Taiwan if China launched an assault on the nation for declaring independence, up from 56.7 percent last year, while 31 percent said they would not, compared with 35.9 percent last year.

If China attempts to annex Taiwan by force, 68.2 percent of respondents said that they would go to war to defend the nation, while 20.5 percent said they would not, down from 25.7 percent last year.

The results show that Taiwanese are highly inclined to defend the nation’s democracy, and this is especially true of people aged 20 to 29, Liao said.

Misinformation is less rampant in highly democratized nations and often affects half-authoritarian countries more, Academia Sinica Institute of Sociology research fellow Lin Thung-hong (林宗弘) said, citing his recent research.

The survey results show that Taiwanese believe that misinformation is unscrupulous and should be kept at bay, Lin said.

The foundation commissioned National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center to conduct the survey, which was done from April 11 to April 16 by sampling cellphone and landline numbers. It collected 1,262 valid samples and has a margin of error of 2.93 percentage points.