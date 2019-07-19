No charges for entertainer who slapped minister

Staff writer, with CNA

A retired entertainer who slapped Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) in the face would not be charged for obstructing a government officer in discharge of her duties due to a lack of evidence, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office said on Tuesday.

Singer Lisa Cheng (鄭心儀) — also known as Cheng Hui-chung (鄭惠中) — on Jan. 22 slapped the minister at an annual Lunar New Year lunch gathering of local TV entertainers in Taipei.

She was not charged because the minister attended the event in an unofficial capacity, the office said in a statement.

As Cheng Li-chiun did not file charges, the singer was also not charged with causing bodily harm or publicly insulting others, it added.

Lisa Cheng said that she struck the minister because she opposes her support of repurposing the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei.

She refused to apologize for her protest against the government’s “anti-Chiang Kai-shek (蔣中正)” policy to remove all traces of the rule of Chiang and his son, Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國).