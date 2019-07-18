Changhua County student wins piety award

By Chen Kuan-pei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A student who helps her single mother at the weekends has been recognized with a National Piety Award.

Yang Ching-ju (楊靜如), a second-year student at the department of childhood education at Changhua County’s Da Der Commercial and Technical Vocational School, has spent her weekends helping her mother at work since the fourth grade, her mother said.

The mother divorced when Yang was young and needed to work part-time doing night shifts as a building administrator to afford to raise Yang and her younger sister, but Yang worried about her mother, who had problems with her heart and eyes, so she would help her mother by cleaning and copying documents, the mother said.

The Ministry of the Interior awarded 31 people at a ceremony on Wednesday last week.

The work is very hard on her mother, who has to leave home at 8pm and does not return until 6am the next day, she said.

As the work involves staring at a computer screen for long hours, her mother’s eyes have also worsened, she added.

“She will not even see a doctor, because she is afraid to spend money that is meant for the rent and other things. It makes me feel terrible,” Yang said, adding that she tries to make things easier on her mother by helping with housework, and looking after her sister and grandmother.

“Taking on a little bit of the work should be expected of me,” Yang said.

She does not regret having turning down her friends’ requests to meet up on weekends as she could not in good faith take a break when her mother has no time to rest, Yang added.

Her mother only hopes she will do well at school, she said.

She plans to use the NT$100,000 prize money to pay her and her sister’s tuition fees, she said, adding that her long-term plan is to work hard after graduation and then take her mother on a trip.

“We’ve only ever gone as far as Taichung,” she said.

School dean Hsu Wei-chun (許維純) praised Yang and invited her to attend a student exchange with a school in Thailand, but Yang said that she would be unable to attend as she needed to help care for her sister and grandmother.

“She has a warm heart. She never lets her family situation get her down and she is always motivated,” Hsu said of Yang.

Yang is the fifth student from the school to win a piety award since 2012, Hsu said.