Tropical storm to bring heavy rain

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

A land alert might be announced today for Tropical Storm Danas, which is to bring extremely heavy rain to eastern and southern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Danas formed at 2pm yesterday about 730km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), and was moving west at 11kph with a radius of 150km, bureau data showed.

Its structure solidified over the day and a weakening Pacific high-pressure system is pushing the storm north, bureau forecaster Chen Yi-hsiu (陳依秀) said.

The bureau said it was likely to issue a sea alert by 11:30pm yesterday.

“It is possible that we will issue a land alert during the day on Wednesday, but it depends on whether the storm moves toward the east coast or the west coast,” she said.

Based on the bureau’s projected path, Danas is to approach southeastern Taiwan at 2pm tomorrow and move across the nation on Friday, before heading toward China’s southeast coast.

Nevertheless, Hualien and Taitung counties could start seeing rain today, while chances of rain would be high nationwide tomorrow and on Friday, Chen said.

Rainfall in Hualien, Taitung, and Pingtung counties could exceed 200mm, which according to the bureau’s classification is “extremely heavy,” while central Taiwan could expect heavy rain, Chen said.

Although rain is expected to ease on Friday, the humidity brought by the storm would continue to affect the south and southwest over the weekend, she said.

Wind speeds on the outlying islands, including Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) and Green Island (綠島), as well as Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties, is forecast to reach level 9 or level 10 on the Beaufort scale, Chen added.

The Maritime Port Bureau said that 12 shipping services between Taiwan proper and the nation’s outlying islands, as well as four shipping services from Kinmen and Matsu to China’s Fujian Province, would be canceled until tomorrow.