Mayor Cheng invited as keynote speaker at GCTC Expo 2019 opening

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, invited by the U.S. Department of State and the Department of Commerce, attended GCTC Expo 2019 as a keynote speaker on the topic of international perspectives during the opening plenary session. The theme of this year’s expo is “Smart and Secure Cities and Communities.”

Mayor Cheng stated that Taoyuan is a gateway city of Taiwan. According to statistics last year (2018), Taoyuan International Airport is the 8th busiest airport by cargo traffic and 11th busiest by passenger traffic (44.88 million passengers) worldwide. Taoyuan is active in developing “airport economics” and it is expected that after the completion of the Aerotropolis project, the capacity of Taoyuan Airport will be hugely enhanced and investments will be stimulated. In addition, Taoyuan Aerotropolis is comprehensive in industry clusters, gathering innovative industries, smart medicine, the aerospace industry, logistics, biotechnology, IoT, and other industries.

Smart city, smart mayor

Mayor Cheng pointed out that Taoyuan has a population of 2.23 million and within five years, the city government has issued more than 1.35 million Taoyuan Citizen Cards. The card integrates over 60 functions such as traffic and identification, and provides citizens a convenient way of living. In smart classrooms, teachers can utilize touch pads to assist their teaching, and students are encouraged to have hands-on experience to cultivate critical thinking and creativity. Taoyuan Digital Education Cloud is established to gather shared resources so that teachers and students in remote areas or unable to physically go to classes can still learn via the cloud. In addition, Taoyuan also utilizes big data and smart devices in policing, fire, water resources, and air pollution to make city governance more efficient.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Manufacturing Ian Steff expresses his gratitude to Mayor Cheng for coming all the way to Washington D.C. as the keynote speaker on international perspectives at GCTC. During their meeting, Steff expressed how he values exchange between U.S. enterprises and Taiwan, and exchanged with Mayor Cheng opinions on business and trade issues such as the aerospace industry, smart city, 5G applications, and intellectual property protection.

Public photo with Speaker of House of Representatives marks milestone in U.S.-Taiwan diplomacy

During this trip, Mayor Cheng met with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on the afternoon of July 11 (Eastern Time Zone), and the two took a precious photo together. Mayor Cheng expresses his gratitude to Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her support for Taiwan in various fields. In addition, Mayor Cheng also met with many members of the House of Representatives, including Eddie Bernice Johnson, Dina Titus, Lance Gooden, Marc Veasey, Colin Allred, Mike Levin, Gil Cisneros, Ted Lieu, Mark Takano, Jimmy Gomez, Karen Bass, Maxine Waters, Eliot Engel, Ted Yoho, Michael McCaul, Steve Chabot, and former Chairman of the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs Ed Royce.

During his visit in Washington D.C., Mayor Cheng gave a public speech at the Wilson Center under the topic “Threats and Opportunities of Taiwan’s Democracy in the US Indo-Pacific Strategy.” Mayor Cheng shared how Taiwan, at the forefront under the Indo-Pacific strategy, should face China. China influences Taiwan hugely with a variety of approaches such as diplomatic blockade, military threat, and infiltration as a means to unification. Therefore, reducing China’s influence and reinforcing Taiwan’s self-defense mechanism has become a new challenge.