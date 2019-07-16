2020 ELECTION: Gou reiterates commitment to nation

By Ann Maxon / Staff reporter

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday said his determination to contribute to the nation remains unchanged, despite losing to Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) in the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) presidential primary.

“My love for the Republic of China [ROC] and my determination to contribute to the country will never change,” Gou said in a statement released two hours after the KMT announced that Han won its presidential primary poll.

Over the past 90 days, he has traveled across Taiwan and met countless people who are longing for change, Gou said.

At the end of the day, he always asked himself what more he could do for the nation and its people, he added.

Gou thanked friends and supporters for their help throughout the campaign and congratulated Han for winning the primary, but did not say if he would support the mayor in his presidential bid.

Gou originally planned to hold a news conference yesterday afternoon to respond to the primary results, but canceled it at 9am — an hour after the KMT began analyzing the poll data.

As the media would have many questions for him following the primary, Gou said he needed some time to think things over.

Shortly after the KMT announced the results, Han visited former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) and called for party unity.

“Ensuring party unity is the most important task for the KMT at this moment,” Han told reporters after a closed-door meeting with Chu in Taipei.

Han said that he would also visit Gou as soon as he could reach him and set a time.

Chu agreed that party members must rally behind Han.

The end of the primary is not a victory for the KMT, said Chu, who lost to Han in the primary poll by nearly 30 percentage points.

“For the KMT to win in the upcoming presidential election, we must gain the support of many more people,” he said, adding that Han needed to visit Gou as soon as possible.

Han and Gou did not meet yesterday.

One of Han’s aides told reporters that Han called Gou on his cellphone twice yesterday, but no one answered.

Han also sent a text message saying that he hoped to meet and asked former KMT legislator Justin Chou (周守訓) to deliver a message to Gou, the aide said.

Gou’s campaign office confirmed that Han reached out to Chou, saying that Chou had replied that Gou was visiting his mother at a hospital and could not meet.

Additional reporting by CNA