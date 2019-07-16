Pillows for infants fail labeling inspection

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Nearly 77 percent of infant pillows tested failed to meet labeling requirements, the Consumer Protection Committee said yesterday, while the Health Promotion Administration advised that infants younger than one year should not sleep with a pillow.

Consumer ombudswoman Chang Ying-mei (張英美) said that the committee in May and last month purchased 30 infant pillows to inspect — 10 from retailers in Taipei and New Taipei City, and 20 from online stores.

Tests for chemical compounds, including formaldehyde, organotin compounds and azo dyes, found that all 30 products were safe, but 23 failed a labeling inspection, Chang said.

The 23 products failed to list the fiber and filler material, product weight, name of importer, country of origin, size and other required information, while 11 did not have a commodity inspection label or mark, she said.

“Some companies claim that they produce various products, so they do not even know that fabric and bedding products need to go through commodity inspections,” consumer ombudsman Wang Te-ming (王德明) said. “If they do not have the commodity inspection label or mark, they have to be removed from shelves immediately.”

If the commodity inspection label or mark was accidentally removed, firms can correct the problem, but if they avoided or missed required commodity inspections, they could be fined NT$200,000 to NT$2 million (US$6,441 to US$64,408), according to the Commodity Inspection Act (商品檢驗法), Wang said.

The committee also found two items that claimed to prevent suffocation and sudden infant death syndrome, which are unsubstantiated claims, Wang said, adding that it is to investigate those cases further.

Food and Drug Administration Planning and Research Development Division section chief Huang Chien-lung (黃建隆) said that it would ask specialists to look into the claims from the two companies.

They could face a fine of NT$600,000 to NT$25 million if therapeutic claims are deemed to be unsubstantiated in accordance with the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法), Huang said.

A Health Promotion Administration official said that infants under age one should not sleep with a pillow, as it might increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

People should not put stuffed animals, soft blankets or pillows in a crib, as they pose a suffocation risk, the official said.