Kuan hearing may hurt nation’s image: lawyer

By Wu Po-hsuan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

National Taiwan University (NTU) president Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) writing a Next Magazine (壹週刊) editorial about a 2014 APEC meeting would be an international joke, lawyer Huang Ti-ying (黃帝穎) said yesterday.

Kuan is being investigated for allegedly working part-time for the magazine, while working as a government official.

At a public hearing held last week by the Public Functionary Disciplinary Sanction Commission, a Control Yuan representative asked former Next Magazine president Pei Wei (裴偉), who was serving as a witness, whether Kuan had written the editorials in issues No. 705, 707 and 709.

Kuan’s lawyer cited the Personal Information Protection Act (個人資料保護法) as a reason for Pei to object to answering the question, but some people have speculated that Kuan wrote the editorial in issue No. 705, published in November 2014, about an APEC meeting that took place in Beijing that same month, since Kuan had attended the meeting in his capacity as minister of the National Development Council.

In that issue’s editorial, the author praises China’s economic strength and contrasts it with Taiwan’s economic decline, criticizing Taiwanese media for focusing coverage on whether Taiwan’s status had been dwarfed by China’s.

Politicians should not pretend to be an anonymous member of the press — which oversees the government — in an attempt to influence public opinion, Huang said, adding that such an incident in Taiwan would make it the “laughing stock” of democratic nations.

In the past, Kuan was considered as a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supporter, but the editorials that he allegedly wrote for Next Magazine either “came from the heart” or were an effort to appeal to readers by criticizing the then-KMT government, an NTU professor who declined to be named said.

The regulations on selecting an NTU president say that the president should be of “noble character” and have no affiliations with political parties, NTU professor emeritus Ho De-fen (賀德芬) said.

Kuan “brought it on himself,” Ho said, referring to the ongoing investigation into Kuan’s activities.

Kuan fought to become NTU president, as if it were a government position, she said.

He claimed he was a victim of political persecution, when it was NTU and academia that were “polluted by politics,” she added.