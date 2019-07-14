July 28 KMT congress to officially unveil candidate

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday said that it would hold its National Congress in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) on July 28, when it plans to officially name its candidate for next year’s presidential election.

The congress is to be followed by a rally for the presidential and legislative candidates, with activities meant to boost party morale, the KMT said.

At the congress, an amendment is to be proposed to the party’s charter that would decouple the party chair post from the presidency, allowing KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) not to step down should the KMT win the presidential election.

Wu said on Facebook that the amendment was not a power grab.

The position of chairperson is about responsibility, not power or entitlements, Wu said, adding that there is certainly nothing “enjoyable” about the obligation of securing loans every month.

“It is my honor to shoulder the responsibility, but it would be a weight off my shoulders if I could indeed set it aside,” he said.

Wu said the issue is not who becomes chairperson, but rather how to help the party gain the public’s support and win the election.

The KMT has a fair and transparent primary that would give people an experienced, honest and capable presidential candidate, he added.

Meanwhile, the party said it plans to have an Aboriginal “warrior’s dance” at the congress to symbolize “gearing up” for the campaign, as well as representing its strength and courage in the face of adversity.

The party colors — blue, white and red — would be prominently displayed at the congress, it said, adding that the theme would be: “United in reform, return to government” and “All for the economy, make our own future.”

Wu is to start the congress by leading it in the national anthem and in conveying respect to the national flag, the party flag and the portrait of Republic of China founder Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙), before its presidential nominee is confirmed, the party said.

The announcement would be followed by the joint rally as well as a fundraiser and a photo-op, it added.

At the event, the presidential candidate would mimic loosening soil with a hoe to picture the Chinese idiom “chu jiou chuang xin” (鋤舊創新), about doing away with the old and embracing the new, and a new shoot would sprout to symbolize the hope that the KMT would take root and bear fruit, the party said.

During the rally, the 60 legislative candidates would mimic throwing a strike in 10-pin bowling, with each pin being labeled with a perceived failure of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, it added.