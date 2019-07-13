Greenpeace decries garbage situation on Taiwan’s coasts

By Yang Mien-chieh, Hung Ting-hung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Taiwan’s coastal garbage density was 8.11m3 per kilometer last year, or 2.4 times the results in Japan and 1.7 times greater than South Korea, Greenpeace Taiwan said on Thursday.

Yen Ning (顏寧), who supervised the annual study, said that Greenpeace volunteers tallied 12,702m3 of trash weighing a combined 646 tonnes, which would fill 153,400 80-liter garbage bags.

The garbage was mostly marine debris that had washed ashore, with plastic containers being the most common item followed by polystyrene foam and discarded fishing equipment, Yen said.

Shore waste was most severe on the northern and southwestern coastlines of Keelung, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County and Tainan, she said.

About half of the garbage was found on 13 sections comprising about one-10th of the nation’s coastline, she said.

The most polluted places were a spot near the 83.2km mark on Provincial Highway No. 2 in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳); a seawall in Changhua’s Dacheng Township (大城); and Cingcaolun (青草崙) in Tainan’s Annan District (安南), she said.

Other severely polluted areas included the Yuanshanzih Sluiceway (員山子) in Rueifang; the coastline north of a naphtha cracker complex in Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township (麥寮); and Baiyuhaibin (白玉海濱) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), Yen said.

Taiwan should clean up its shores by reducing waste and by making local governments collect trash from the coastline more regularly, she said.

Cleanups at Rueifang, Guanyin, Dacheng and Cingcaolun by municipal and county authorities cost taxpayers NT$800,000 apiece, an expense that could have been avoided had sanitation work been performed regularly, she said.

The failure of authorities to routinely collect garbage from those locations should be addressed by new regulations that explicitly make such tasks the government’s responsibility, she said, adding that prioritization and efficiency could be improved.

Taiwan lacks laws that regulate the handling of marine debris, while the US and Japan have them, so the nation should bring itself in line with the international effort to protect the oceans, she said.

The Ocean Affairs Council’s Ocean Conservation Administration said that the northern and northwestern coasts are known points for ocean debris to make landfall.

It is in the process of drafting a new law to combat pollution, it said.

Government officials have worked with private initiatives and used technology, including aerial observation by drones, to reduce coastal garbage, it said, adding that its efforts had removed about 2,469 tonnes from beaches and the sea this year.