Shenao Rail Bike photo contest invites couples

By Chiu Shu-yu and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The New Taipei City Tourism and Travel Department is holding a social media contest to encourage couples to have their engagement photographs taken on the Shenao Rail Bike.

Couples who have registered their marriage this year or are planning to do so are eligible to sign up for the contest until 5pm on July 28, the department said.

They can then schedule a photo shoot with the organizers, it said.

They need to submit their photographs via e-mail before July 30, after which the images would be uploaded to the contest’s Facebook page, it added.

The top five couples who earn the most “likes” on Facebook would receive prizes, the department said.

The top five would win a one-night stay at the city’s Fullon Hotel Fulong, while the top three would also receive cash prizes of NT$52,000, NT$36,000 and NT$13,140 respectively, it said.

The winners, who are to be announced on Aug. 1, would receive their prizes on Aug. 7, when the Qixi Festival is to be held this year, the department added.

Those who wish to participate can visit the Web site https://bit.ly/2xIPdBr for more information.

Separately, from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, couples who take nighttime rides along the route can pick up a glow-in-the-dark rose from the customer service desk, it said, adding that 30 roses would be given out every day.