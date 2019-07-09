Home / Taiwan News
Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - Page 2　

Kinmen-China ferry passengers set to top 2m this year

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of people traveling by ferries between Kinmen and China’s Fujian Province is expected to exceed 2 million this year, the Kinmen County Government Tourism Department said yesterday.

In the first half of the year, more than 1.06 million people traveled between Kinmen and Fujian by ferry, 20.52 percent more than a year earlier, department data showed.

Taiwanese accounted for 52.64 percent of the passengers, Chinese 45.37 percent and visitors from other countries 1.99 percent, the data showed.

With Kinmen holding a series of festivities this month, ferry passengers from Xiamen and Quanzhou, China, are expected to rise sharply, department director Ting Chien-kang (丁健剛) said.

Arrivals and departures by the ferries totaled 187,468, an increase of 21.77 percent year-on-year, department’s data showed.

