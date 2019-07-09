Taipei Zoo’s Tropical Rainforest House opens today

By Shen Pei-yao and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Tropical Rainforest House (Pangolin Dome) at the Taipei Zoo, 13 years in the making, opens to the public today, although Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and other top officials got a sneak peak yesterday after a ceremony to mark the official launch.

The exhibition, which sprawls over 1.5 hectares covering one indoor space in the shape of a pangolin and six outdoor areas, cost NT$390 million (US$12.5 million).

To preserve the quality of the experience for zoo visitors, tickets will be required to enter the exhibit, with 400 people admitted at 10-minute intervals, although there is no time limit for viewing the area, the zoo said yesterday.

The zoo is urging people to visit on weekdays, as long lines for it are expected on weekends.

The Tropical Rainforest House is home to sloths, Azara’s night monkeys, fat-tailed dwarf lemurs and the pygmy slow lorises, among others, which visitors will be able to view closer than before.

During a tour of the facility, Ko suggested the zoo offer overnight visits.

Zoo officials said they would evaluate the idea, although that Taipei’s weather and environment would have to be considered, and it might be more feasible to offer more in-depth experiences on a limited basis.

Rainforest-themed, family-friend camp events are being offfered on four Thursdays, two this month and two next month, with sign-ups available online through the zoo’s Web site, zoo officials said.