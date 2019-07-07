FEATURE: Gaming, colorization help reclaim history

By Yang Yuan-ting and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Keeping moments of beauty from the past alive in the nation’s collective memory is possible, as long as Taiwanese are willing to examine and preserve their history, said Wang Tzu-shuo (王子碩), a self-avowed technology geek and history buff.

Wang, 45, is a game developer with two games under his belt and the owner of GJ Taiwan Books, a brick-and-mortar bookstore in Tainan’s Central West District (中西) that specializes in books of serious academic or reference value on Taiwanese history, culture and everyday life.

At their heart, his many and varied projects are “a rejection of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) fantasy of a greater China,” Wang said.

“The more you know, the more you see the enormity and irreversibility of the erosion to our collective historical memory,” he said. “I am desperately trying to find the bits and pieces of our history that are forgotten.”

Recently, he began a venture to colorize old black-and-white photographs, some of which have gone viral on social media.

Appropriately, his interest in Taiwanese history began with an old black-and-white picture that he saw as a schoolboy, which showed a fellow student at Tainan First Senior High School strolling down the streets of colonial-era Tainan, Wang said.

The image raised challenging questions that made him re-evaluate what he thought he knew about the past and its relationship to the present, he said.

The picture showed the Hayashi Department Store as a thing of “unbelievable beauty,” not the then-unrestored and ugly structure he knew as a boy, Wang said.

Moreover, the image showed a crowd of Tainan residents, who appeared genteel and sharply dressed, while the textbooks he read asserted that under Japanese rule, “Taiwanese ate yam vines and bark because they were poor,” he said.

The experience “totally changed my preconceived notions about Tainan being an ugly, messy city,” he said.

Later in life, as his aptitude for coding grew, he continued to pursue reading and research as a hobby, he said.

“During that time, I believed that online games would be the best way to popularize history-consciousness for a large audience,” he said.

A decade ago, Wang’s studio created Taiwan’s first Web-based graphics engine, which it leveraged to develop two massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG), Brave Hearts of Liu Dui (六堆鑼鼓聲) and The Promise of May Snows (五月雪的約定).

Both games were inspired by real events surrounding the life of Lin Shuang-wen (林爽文), a 19th-century Taiwanese Hakka who led a rebellion against the Qing Dynasty, Wang said.

The games incorporated Taiwan’s topography into the map, so players grinding for levels would assimilate detailed knowledge not taught at schools, while voice acting was partly performed in the Hakka language, he said.

Since the game studio took on many projects with a public-education agenda, revenue often fell short of covering the costs of server maintenance and updates, hiring personnel for special projects and other expenditures, he said.

Taking contracts helped, but filling the revenue gap required a long-term solution, which led to his founding of GJ Taiwan Books five years ago, which he believed would be a win-win for the studio and the book business, he said.

At the outset, he knew that professional managerial skills make or break a bookstore, and he could not rely on emotional appeals to Taiwanese localism, he said.