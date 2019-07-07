Shadow art to feature at museum

By Wu Chun-feng and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition of 40 shadow art installations is to open at the Chimei Museum in Tainan on Saturday.

Beyond the Shadows (有影無影?影子魔幻展) is to feature the works of 15 artists from 11 countries.

Kumi Yamashita, who was named one of the “10 cutting-edge artists of the 21st century” by www.thatcreativefeeling.com; Diet Wiegman, who was voted the most brilliant artist of the Netherlands by the Kunstweek Foundation; and Belgian filmmaker Vincent Bal are among the artists whose works are to be on display, the museum said.

Taiwanese artists whose works are to be displayed include artist collective LuxuryLogico, digital interactive design team Ultra Combos, contemporary puppet troupe Puppet & Its Double and hand shadow artist Zhang Zheng-long (張正龍), who is to perform his experimental work Museum Night Tour — Magician and His Friends (博物館夜遊記-魔法師和他的朋友們), it said.

The items to be displayed are cleverly designed, with highlights including an abstract sculpture whose shadow is not its apparent outline, but a thought-provoking line of poetry; a simple piece of origami whose shadow is the profile of a person’s face; and images created by combining shadows and graffiti, the museum said.

There will also be a room filled with light where people can experience optical illusions that challenge their thoughts and understanding, and inspire people to reconsider the boundaries between the real and imaginary, the primary and secondary, and true and false, it said.

At the opening ceremony at 7pm on Friday, there are to be hand shadow performances and a light show at the outdoor plaza in front of the museum, it said.

The museum has partnered with Chiayi County-based Our Theatre (阮劇團) to offer a summer camp for children with shadow and interactive theater activities.

The summer camp, named Peter Pan, is the museum’s first ever and runs from Saturday to Sept. 1.

Beyond the Shadows runs through June 2 next year.