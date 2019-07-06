Ministry mulling overseas healthcare investment venture

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The National Security Council’s New Southbound Policy task force on Monday presented a plan by the Ministry of Health and Welfare to set up a joint venture that would invest in medical and healthcare development in Southeast Asia.

The proposed company — a 20-80 percent government and private holding — would provide consultation for the establishment and management of hospitals, as well as handle purchases of medicine and other medical equipment, a source said on Tuesday.

It could also build hospitals in target countries, the source said, adding that if the project is approved, it could serve as a catalyst for the nation’s exports of medical products.

It would be the second big project under the New Southbound Policy framework, following “One Nation, One Center.”

The “One Nation, One Center” project, which was initiated last year, involves six hospitals selected to operate in a Southeast Asian country to provide medical training and consulation, as well as serve as a bridge between the local and Taiwanese medical industries.

The six are: National Taiwan University Hospital in Indonesia; Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Malaysia and Brunei; National Cheng Kung University Hospital in India; Tzu Chi Hospital’s Hualien branch in the Philippines; Changhua Christian Hospital in Thailand; and Taipei Veterans’ General Hospital in Vietnam.

Another hospital, Shin Kong Wu Ho-su Memorial Hospital, focusing on Myanmar, joined the project this year, the source said.

The latest proposal has received wide support in the council, the source said, adding that it urged the ministry to expedite the project and develop a long-term strategy.

The ministry’s proposal states that private investors would have greater confidence in the project if the government is involved, especially as private medical institutes are barred by the Foundations Act (財團法人法) from directly investing overseas.

The council also suggested that the ministry would benefit from discussing the project with civilian medical centers, as the level of participation by private institutions would be critical to its success.

The ministry proposal was the product of cross-departmental meetings convened by the Executive Yuan for brainstorming, hoping to come up with more ideas on how to expand the scope of the New Southbound Policy, the source said.

The policy, to date, has helped boosted bilateral tourism, financial investments and academic interactions.