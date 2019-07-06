Taichung clash prompts warning against vigilantism

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Judicial officials on Tuesday urged people not to take matters into their own hands after several people were detained following a confrontation with police on June 23 outside a residence in Taichung linked to a suspected case of child abuse.

Liu Kuan-ting (劉冠廷) and others are to be charged with breaches of the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) and obstructing an officer in discharge of their duties, Taichung police said.

Liu allegedly used social media to call on people to gather in front of a building in Taiping District (太平), where a nanny surnamed Kuo (郭) lives, police said.

Liu demanded that the nanny face the public over allegations of child abuse, they said.

Kuo has been accused of assaulting a baby in her care, putting the baby in a coma with signs of trauma to her head, police said.

Liu and others allegedly urged people to throw eggs at the building and light fireworks, while there were three clashes with officers, police said.

More than 200 people created a disturbance until late at night and ignored orders to disperse, so police contained Liu and others who were leading the group, Taichung Police investigator Chen Chun-yen (陳俊彥) said.

“We ask people not to take the law in their own hands,” Chen said.

Liu is a repeat offender, allegedly issuing similar calls to assemble via livestreams on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms, police said.

He has fomented threats and violence against criminal suspects, and is reportedly responsible for a gathering of 500 people in Changhua County in January, they said.

Liu has said he is standing up for young and old people seeking justice.