Taipei to charge for scooter parking in three more areas

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Starting on Monday, scooter riders will have to pay a fee to park in three designated areas in Taipei.

The three areas are near National Taiwan University Hospital, MRT Zhongxiao Fuxing Station and along Liaoning Street, and which can accommodate 5,607 scooters, the Taipei Parking Management and Development Office said yesterday

From Monday to Saturday, a fee of NT$20 would be charged for parking near the hospital from 9am to 5pm, and from 9am to 8pm near the MRT station and on Liaoning Street.

Transportation Management Division section chief Lo Chih-hao (羅至浩) said the office has gradually phased in parking fees this year to better manage scooter parking areas and prevent riders from taking up parking spaces for long periods.

The city currently charges a fee for scooter parking near 11 shopping districts.

With the addition of the three areas, a total of 17,000 parking spaces in 14 designated areas would be included in the parking-ticket system, he said.

The office added that starting on Monday, scooter riders can get a NT$5 discount per parking ticket if they use designated smartphone apps to pay for their parking fees.

Scooter riders can scan a quick-response (QR)-code at the parking space and pay using one of the system’s online payment partners.

The eight online payment systems are: Pi mobile wallet app (Pi拍錢包), AllPay (歐付寶), JKo Pay (街口支付), Gama Pay (橘子支付), friDay mobile wallet app (friDay錢包), autopass (車麻吉), ezPay (簡單付) and Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行).

The parking ticketing apps are called “Lubian Hao Tingche” (路邊好停車) and “P-Shoudu Hao Tingche” (首都好停車), or users can search for “Guo Yun Tingche” (國雲停車) on the Line messaging app, the office said.

The discounted parking fees would run through Dec. 31, the office said.