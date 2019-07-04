Taichung holding Pearl Milk Tea Festival until July

By Chang Ching-ya and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau on Monday launched its inaugural Taichung Pearl Milk Tea Festival at city hall, with events scheduled through next month.

The pearl milk tea industry generates NT$300 billion (US$9.64 billion) each year, said Taichung Deputy Mayor Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔), who launched the festival with bureau Director Lin Hsiao-chi (林筱淇).

As the “birthplace” of pearl milk tea, sun cakes, pineapple cakes and other treats, Taichung has invited beverage companies and makers of boba-inspired dishes to join the festival and present the unique charm of Taichung’s afternoon tea, she said.

From Wednesday next week to July 28, the public is invited to vote on their top 10 favorite bubble tea drinks or boba-inspired dishes — five in each category, Lin said.

People can cast their votes at participating shops, in the plaza in front of Taichung Railway Station and on the competition’s official Web site, officials said.

A total of 24 stores have signed up for the competition, including Chun Shui Tang, TP Tea, 50 Lan and Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea, they said.

HWC Roasters would also enter a latte with brown sugar-flavored boba it debuted at the launch event, they added.

The winners are to be announced on Aug. 3 outside the Kuang San Sogo department store, where actress Kimi Hsia (夏于喬) and other guests have been invited to select the bubble tea drink and boba-inspired dish of the year via a blind test, Lin said, adding that the audience would have the opportunity to taste the drinks and dishes.

In related news, Taichung has made the theme of this year’s Taichung Fun-In Movie Festival animated movies.

From Friday to Sept. 14, 15 films — including Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — are to be screened free of charge throughout the city’s 29 districts.