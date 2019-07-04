Amendment aims to prevent criminal flight

By Wu Cheng-feng and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法) aimed at preventing criminal flight yesterday passed a third reading at the Legislative Yuan.

The amendments were passed to curb an increase in the number of convicted criminals fleeing before their jail term begins.

Under the new rules, prosecutors could request that an offender deemed to be a flight risk be fitted with an ankle monitor to track their movements, which was previously implemented only in sexual assault cases.

One of the amendments modifies Article 116-2 of the act, which requires the offender to report to the court or prosecutors at scheduled intervals during their suspended detention, and prohibits behavior deemed harmful to people associated with their case or property.

The amendment would require the offender to hand over travel documents and wear a tracking monitor, and would prohibit them from selling or moving assets.

Prosecutors would be asked to balance public safety and the rights of offenders in determining whether the restrictions are necessary, the Judicial Yuan said.

Suspects would also be required to be present in court when their verdict is read to prevent them from fleeing, it said, adding that those who fail to appear in court would be ordered detained.

Any changes to, or cancellation of, a term of detention would be made by the court in the form of a ruling or by a public prosecutor in accordance with Article 121, it said.

In accordance with Article 456, the new measures would be implemented immediately upon the announcement of a guilty verdict, it said, adding that this would prevent the accused from fleeing or hiding while the file is handed to prosecutors.

Article 469 would also apply to those sentenced to execution or imprisonment for more than two years, it said.

The Judicial Yuan said it would discuss with the Executive Yuan how detention and prosecution should be carried out to best safeguard human rights.