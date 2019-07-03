Banded bullfrogs irk environmentalists

By Tsai Wen-chu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Environmentalists have voiced concern about the growing numbers of banded bullfrogs (Kaloula pulchra pulchra) in Taiwan, saying that the amphibians could constrain the living spaces of indigenous frog species.

The banded bullfrog can secrete toxins from its body as a defense mechanism and not even wild snakes would find it palatable, frog expert Chuang Meng-shien (莊孟憲) said, adding that the frog’s population has been growing, as it has virtually no natural enemies.

The only solution is to manually remove them, one small area at a time, Chuang said.

A volunteer environmentalist surnamed Lin (林) reported the presence of banded bullfrogs in the planned South Tainan Urban Central city development zone as well as Barclay Memorial Park, adding that there was a significant presence.

The planned zone of about 110 hectares would develop the southern part of Tainan, where development has been concentrated in the north.

Lin said he had never heard banded bullfrogs in the area for the proposed zone until recently, adding that he can now hear them croak whenever it rains.

Tainan Community College researcher Wu Jen-pang (吳仁邦) confirmed that the frogs have been spreading, saying that he has also found banded bullfrogs at a conservatory for the farmland green treefrog (Rhacophorus arvalis) in Yongkang District (永康).

Chuang said the first banded bullfrog was found in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan (林園) area more than 20 years ago, adding that the amphibians have slowly been spreading in the Kaohsiung and Pingtung areas.

The frog was first sighted in the Tainan area in 2005, in the Guanmiao (關廟) area, he said.

Chuang said that banded bullfrogs have been spotted near the Taijiang Cultural Center, adding that sightings have also been reported in Yunlin and Chiayi counties.

The frog feeds primarily on ants and other insects, which could affect the food sources of the ornate narrow-mouthed toad (Microhyla ornate) and other toads, Chuang said.

The tendency of the banded bullfrog to burrow underground during dry spells can lead to its rapid spread as humans move plants, he said.

Chuang said that some volunteers have been combing the conservatory in Yongkang for the banded bullfrogs and removing them.