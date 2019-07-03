Tsai worried about escalation in HK

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday expressed worry that protests in Hong Kong might intensify if the authorities do not address Hong Kongers’ concerns.

Demonstrations against a proposed bill that would allow the Hong Kong government to extradite criminal suspects to China to face trial there have shown that the people of Hong Kong wish to pursue freedom and democracy, Tsai said.

She made the remarks in response to media queries for comment on hundreds of protesters on Monday storming the Hong Kong Legislative Council when the territory marked the 22nd anniversary of its handover from the UK to China.

Social conflicts can only be resolved if authorities respond to people’s requests with sincerity and honesty, Tsai said.

Asked to comment on protesters surrounding the council and smashing the building’s windows, Tsai did not give a direct answer, saying that what matters is how the Hong Kong government deals with the issue.

She said she is worried that the situation would escalate if the authorities do not address public concern.

The development of democracy and freedom in Hong Kong is being closely watched by Taiwanese, she added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said on Twitter that Hong Kongers were seething with anger and frustration on the 22nd anniversary of the territory’s handover.

“It’s clear the Chinese Communist Party regime’s ‘one country, two systems’ is nothing but a lie,” he wrote. “I urge the global community to support the people’s struggle for freedom & fully democratic elections.”