Probe links Youth Corps to propaganda

By Chen Yu-fu and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Cabinet’s Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee yesterday released documents linking the China Youth Corps to Martial Law-era propaganda and surveillance programs, after the group last month accused it of “brainwashing the public.”

The China Youth Corps made the claim in its monthly gazette, which was released on Monday last week.

The committee yesterday displayed a Ministry of Education document titled “Campus Stability Work Meetings: A Report on the Situation of Implementation and Outcomes.”

The report showed that the corps carried out propaganda campaigns as a Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) affiliate and it is the one guilty of brainwashing college students, the committee said.

Between March and December 1983, then-minister of education Chu Huei-sun (朱匯森) — a current China Youth Corps official — held 20 “stability work joint meetings,” the report showed.

The purpose of the meetings was to coordinate pro-government propaganda and state security operations of various apparatuses, among them the corps, the KMT youth and culture work departments, the Ministry of Justice’s Bureau of Investigations and the now-defunct Taiwan Garrison Command, the committee said.

The ministry tasked the corps with hosting activities and events that were adjunct to the KMT’s campus organization and the surveillance program of the bureau and the command, the committee cited the report as saying.

The report showed that the corps received plaudits for implementing “thought education” and organizing students, faculty and administrators at every level, the committee said.

The corps touted its creation of “an active and offensive force” on campus that opposed efforts by “conspirators” to use schools as a staging ground for anti-government organizations and activities, the committee said.

The report strongly implied that the corps helped the KMT to compete in elections by noting an increase in activities before a legislative by-election that year had “achieved the desired result to good effect,” the committee said.

The report praised the corps for playing an important role in ensuring stability on campus, contributing to the KMT win in the election and “disinfecting youths of thought pollution from radical agents,” it said.