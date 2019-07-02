Ko expects criticism with or without meeting in Shanghai

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said he expects to be criticized no matter what regarding a possible meeting with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一) in Shanghai this week, adding that it is not up to him to decide if they will meet.

Ko is to visit Shanghai for three days from tomorrow for the 10th annual Taipei-Shanghai twin-city forum.

Media have reported that Liu, who is expected to attend a forum on cross-strait youth development in Hangzhou on Saturday, might “pass through” Shanghai for a meeting with Ko on Friday.

Ko met with then-Taiwan Affairs Office minister Zhang Zhijun (張志軍) in Shanghai during the Taipei-Shanghai forum in 2017.

In response to media queries yesterday, Ko said: “We are trying our best to confirm all the details about the visit, but the afternoon schedule for Friday has not yet been confirmed.”

“Whether we meet is not up to me to decide,” Ko said. “I will be criticized for not meeting him and also for meeting him, either way I will certainly be criticized.”

He can only hold on to the main concept of benefiting Taiwan’s interests and the well-being of Taiwanese, do what he thinks should be done, and let the public interpret and judge him, he said.